Since start of day, occupiers have attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 48 times – General Staff

Since the beginning of Thursday, 11 June, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces on the front 48 times.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Ryzhivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Neskuchne, Sopych, Rohizne, Budky, Rozhkovychi, and Vyntorivka were affected; in the Chernihiv region, Senkivka, Zaliznyi Mist, and Kliusy were affected.

Read more: Since start of day, occupiers have attacked AFU positions 51 times – General Staff

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 27 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders made three attempts to break through the defences in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia and Odradne, and towards Kolodiazne.

in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia and Odradne, and towards Kolodiazne. In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Oleksandrivka directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

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Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Lyman. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Zakitne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled four attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 21 times to push our soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Zatyshok, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, and Dorozhnie. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

Read more: Ukrainian drones turn key highway to occupied Crimea into "highway of death", The Guardian says

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks near Rybne and towards Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

near Rybne and towards Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Three combat clashes are ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our defenders near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped one offensive action towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: 60 enemy attacks on front since start of day: most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff