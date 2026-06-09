Azov soldiers evacuated 100-year-old woman from frontline village in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Servicemen from the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" helped evacuate a 100-year-old woman from a frontline village in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a logistics sergeant from the 1st Battalion of the Azov Brigade, whose call sign is "Ahmet". He said the family decided to evacuate after a Russian airstrike hit their yard.

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An aerial bomb hit the yard

On the eve of the attack, the couple were repairing the roof of their house, which had been damaged by previous shelling.

A Russian aerial bomb struck the centre of the yard. The couple’s niece was killed in the strike, and the husband suffered shrapnel wounds.

A 100-year-old woman was also living in the house with them.

After another round of shelling, the military helped evacuate all three residents. The people left the dangerous area in their own car.

According to a soldier, most of the houses in the village have been damaged due to constant Russian shelling.

Local residents were forced to hide and live in basements for a long time due to the threat of further strikes.

Read more: More than 13,000 people evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in one month