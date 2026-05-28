More than 13,000 people evacuated from Donetsk region in one month

A total of 146,700 people currently remain in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, including 8,600 children. Since the start of May, 13,200 residents have already been evacuated from the region, including 730 children.

This was reported during a briefing for journalists at the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, with the participation of representatives of the departments of civil protection and social protection, as well as the children’s service, Censor.NET reports.

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Children remain in combat zone

According to the regional military administration, about 17,000 people are still staying in hromadas that have been officially designated as active combat zones. Among them are four children in Mykolaivka.

The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said the mandatory evacuation of families with children would continue. In particular, the whereabouts of some children in Mykolaivka cannot currently be established, while in the village of Serhiivka in Andriivka hromada, a family with a child returned after being evacuated.

In May, 50 children have already been evacuated from settlements where mandatory evacuation is underway. The largest number, 20 minors, were evacuated from Sloviansk. Another 19 children were taken out of Druzhkivka, six from Serhiivka in Andriivka hromada and five from Mykolaivka.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts under attack by Russian Federation; 5 people killed and 2 wounded in Mykolaivka. PHOTOS

People are leaving Kramatorsk en masse

Recently, the largest decline in population has been recorded in Kramatorsk hromada, where 6,500 people have left.

A total of 2,800 residents have been evacuated from Sloviansk hromada, 820 from Mykolaivka hromada and more than 500 from Druzhkivka hromada.

Transit centers continue to operate for evacuees. One such facility in Kharkiv Oblast receives up to 250 people from Donetsk Oblast every day.

Everyone who needs assistance is provided with free housing. Since the start of May, 181 people have received such accommodation, including 61 residents with reduced mobility and 26 children.

In June, families with children who are currently staying at a shelter run by the Save Ukraine charity in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast are expected to be moved to Zhytomyr Oblast.

The evacuation of people with reduced mobility is continuing separately. In May, 22 single residents of Donetsk Oblast were accommodated in residential care facilities in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Watch more: "First by ground drone, then by boat, after which they were handed over to medics": "KRAKEN" operators evacuated 4 civilians in Lyman region. VIDEO