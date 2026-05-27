Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts under attack by Russian Federation; 5 people killed and 2 wounded in Mykolaivka. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 26 May 2026, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk District

It is reported that an administrative building was damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, a private house was destroyed in Mayaky, Sviatohirsk district. In Mykolaivka, 5 people were killed and 2 injured; 5 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged. In Sloviansk, a private house was damaged. In Bilenke, Kramatorsk district, one person was injured. An administrative building was damaged in Novodonetsk. A car was damaged in Znamivka, Oleksandrivka district. A private house was damaged in Druzhkivka.

See more: Enemy launched massive drone attack on Chernihiv: enterprises and houses has been damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Bakhmut district

Private houses were damaged in Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siversk district.









Read on Censor.NET: Russians have again dropped aerial bombs on the centre of Kramatorsk: at least 12 people wounded (updated)