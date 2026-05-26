Russians again drop aerial bombs on center of Kramatorsk: at least 12 people injured (updated)

Russia attacked Kramatorsk on the evening of 25 May.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Repeated strike

"This evening, the Russians again dropped two aerial bombs on the city center. Numerous apartment buildings and cars were damaged. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance. All relevant services are working at the scene. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the statement on Telegram said.

The final number of casualties and the extent of the damage are being established.

In the morning, Russian occupiers also attacked Kramatorsk and Yasnohirka in Donetsk Oblast. Two people were killed and three were injured in the strike.

Updated information

At least 10 people were injured in a Russian strike on central Kramatorsk, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"The occupiers struck the city center. At least 10 people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings were damaged. Emergency workers extinguished several fires at the scene. Cars and apartments in an apartment building were on fire," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

The service reported that doors in one of the apartments were deformed by the shelling, leaving people unable to get out on their own. Rescuers helped them leave the building.

The aftermath of the attack is being clarified.

Updated information

The number of people injured in Kramatorsk has risen to 12, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported.

An 8-year-old boy is among the injured. All relevant services are working at the scene, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two dead and six wounded, two districts attacked. PHOTOS