Ruscists attack Kramatorsk and Yasnohirka in Donetsk region: 2 killed and 3 injured (updated). PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The invaders dropped five FAB-250 bombs on the city.

"Apartment block areas and civilian infrastructure came under attack. According to preliminary information, two women and one man were injured.

Fourteen apartment buildings, an educational institution, and administrative buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Relevant services and utility emergency crews are working at the sites of the strikes.

Update

According to the prosecutor’s office, at 10:22 a.m., the occupiers shelled Kramatorsk and the settlement of Yasnohirka.

"As a result of the strike, a 64-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were killed, and three more female residents were injured. The injured women, aged 46, 54 and 56, were diagnosed with blast injuries, concussions and a bruised wound. They received the necessary medical assistance.

The full consequences of the enemy attack and the type of weapon used are being established," the statement said.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: four dead and 11 wounded. PHOTOS







