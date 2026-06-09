Since start of day, occupiers have attacked AFU positions 51 times – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 51 times.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Sopych, Rohizne, Korenok, Budky, Malushyne, Atynske, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna and Seredyna-Buda have come under invaders’ fire, while in the Chernihiv region the settlement of Luzhky was hit. In addition, Pustohorod and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes.

Read more: AFU strike ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod region – General Staff

Situation in the north

Three combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out one airstrike using four guided aerial bombs and launched 27 attacks, including two with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Three attempts to break through our defense were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction near Prylipka and Zapadne, with one battle still ongoing at this moment.

In the Kupiansk direction today, the enemy attacked our positions once in the area of Shyikivka.

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman direction near Borova, Chervonyi Stav, Novoselivka, Drobysheve and Ozerne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped four attempts by the invaders to move forward near Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Read more: 60 enemy attacks on front since start of day: most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Our defenders repelled four attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction near Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to push our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy tried to advance only once in the area of Oleksandrohrad in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Situation in the south

The Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the Huliaipole direction in the areas of Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne and Huliaipilske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy twice assaulted the positions of our defenders in the Orikhiv direction in the areas of Stepove and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction today, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions, and no attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded there.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff noted.

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