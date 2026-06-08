60 enemy attacks on front since start of day: most fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day on Monday, 8 June, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces on the front 60 times.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Ryzhivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Buniakyne, Prohres, Malushyne, Ulanove, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Sopych and Yastrubshchyna came under attack; in Chernihiv region, Kostobobriv, Senkivka, Hremiach and Kliusy were affected.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement has taken place. The enemy carried out 23 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, one of them using a multiple-launch rocket system.

Read more: Difference between territory recaptured and territory lost in May is nearly +100 km² in Ukraine’s favor, - Syrskyi

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders made five attempts to break through the defense near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Lyman and Starytsia, and toward Volokhivka.

near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Lyman and Starytsia, and toward Volokhivka. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once today toward the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled nine attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka and toward Drobysheve, Dibrova, and Lyman. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped nine attempts by the invaders to move forward toward the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, and near Riznykivka, Zakitne and Lypivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled four attacks near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to push our warriors from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne and Kotlyne, and toward Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne and Dorozhnie. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried once to advance near Sichneve.

Read more: Since start of day, there have been 71 clashes on front line, with highest number occurring in Huliaipole sector, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 22 enemy attacks near Dobropillia and Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske and Charivne. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

near Dobropillia and Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske and Charivne. Another combat engagement is ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders twice near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Plavni.

of our defenders twice near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Plavni. In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been observed so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Occupation forces have carried out 64 assaults on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions since start of day, - General Staff