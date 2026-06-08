Difference between territory recaptured and territory lost in May is nearly +100 km² in Ukraine’s favor, - Syrskyi

Despite constant pressure from the enemy, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their ground, eliminate the occupiers, and deliver effective strikes against the enemy in its operational and strategic depth.

This was reported on Facebook by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, these are the main results of our military’s activities in May, which were analyzed during the monthly summary meeting.

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The situation on the front lines

"The situation on the front lines remains complex and dynamic. The enemy continues to attempt advances in eastern and southern Ukraine, and the number of combat engagements has increased significantly. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole sectors.

At the same time, the Defense Forces continue to maintain the initiative in certain areas. As a result of active operations in May, the ratio of liberated to lost territory stands at nearly +100 square kilometers in our favor. In total, over 600 square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been liberated since the beginning of the year," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Strikes against the enemy

He noted that over the course of the month, our troops had carried out thousands of successful strikes against enemy military targets. Unmanned systems units struck over 88,000 targets and, according to estimates by the Unmanned Systems Forces Command, neutralized over 30,500 Russian servicemen, while Front and Middle systems continued to systematically destroy Russian command posts and arsenals.

Over the course of the month, Deep Strike systems struck 111 enemy targets within the military-industrial complex , energy sector, and fuel infrastructure serving the Russian army.

, energy sector, and fuel infrastructure serving the Russian army. Syrskyi also noted that the direct and indirect economic losses inflicted on the enemy as a result of Deep Strike operations in May amount to approximately $1.058 billion.

Read more: We need to use our resources more efficiently due to the shortage of missiles for air defense, - Syrskyi

Strikes on Moscow and the Moscow Region

For the first time, as part of a single operation, a series of successful strikes was carried out against targets in the military-industrial and fuel-energy sectors within Moscow and the Moscow Region. According to Syrsky, this once again confirmed the Defense Forces’ ability to inflict significant losses on the enemy far behind enemy lines.

Defense Forces’ Results

Air defense forces and assets carried out important work. In May, they destroyed over 59,000 aerial targets and repelled 25 enemy missile and air strikes.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to need additional modern air defense systems and missiles for them. Every target intercepted means lives saved for our citizens," he emphasized.

Throughout May, the Navy carried out approximately 1,500 operations to ensure the safety of civilian shipping in the combat zone, enabling 633 vessels to reach the ports of "Greater Odesa" and the Danube River.

Syrskyi also heard reports on measures to restore the combat readiness of our military units and formations, engineering and fortification work, logistical support, and the state of law and order within the Armed Forces.

Following the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief set tasks for all components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the coming period.

Read more: Situation on Southern sector of front remains dynamic. Enemy has concentrated over 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivske, - Syrskyi