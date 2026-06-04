Eight military units have been stripped of their right to conduct basic training on their own, - Syrskyi

Individual brigades and regiments have been tasked with reviewing their capabilities and improving the conditions and content of training for new recruits.

This was announced by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

During the meeting, he noted that the BGMT program already includes practical exercises involving teams tasked with detecting and destroying small-class unmanned aerial vehicles—copter-type drones and FPV drones.

"At the same time, no matter how advanced the training program may be, the human factor remains the decisive one. Where commanders care for their subordinates, improve living conditions, and develop the training infrastructure—where instructors accompany new recruits and maintain constant feedback—there is higher-quality training and fewer cases of desertion," Syrskyi emphasized.

Read more: Work is underway to establish fourth tier of air defense, which will cover two more regions, - Syrskyi

Inspections at military units

Syrskyi heard the results of inspections conducted in May at 72 military units that had been authorized to conduct BGMT at their own bases.

"Based on the inspection results, a number of management decisions were made, including some tough ones. Eight military units lost the right to conduct basic training independently. Certain brigades and regiments were tasked with reviewing their capabilities and improving the conditions and content of training for new recruits.

No one is above scrutiny. The quality of military personnel training must meet uniform high standards. Therefore, we continue to improve the BGMT, strengthen the adaptation of mobilized personnel in training centers and combat units, raise the level of psychological training, and implement additional measures to prevent AWOL," emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also heard proposals from representatives of the commands of the branches and services of the armed forces, as well as combat brigades, regarding further improvements to the quality of training.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated basic training for recruits