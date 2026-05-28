Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated basic training for recruits

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces have introduced an updated standard for basic military training (BMT) at six training centres.

This was reported on 27 May by the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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New programme

The new programme was developed based on the experience of the 151st Training Centre, taking into account the realities of modern warfare and the needs of the front line.

The duration of training, as explained by the defence ministry, remains the same – 51 days – but the approach to training recruits has changed. Training now takes place in stages, following the principle of ‘from simple to complex’, and cadets practise basic skills daily until they become second nature.

The programme has placed greater emphasis on working within small tactical groups. Firing exercises are repeated with gradually increasing difficulty, and 12 additional hours of training have been added to tactical medicine through the optimisation of outdated training elements.

Particular attention has been paid to countering drones. In particular, recruits are trained to engage FPV drones using ‘lasertag’ systems with simulated two-way combat.

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Another innovation has been the introduction of a mentoring system – each platoon is assigned a commander and an instructor whom recruits can turn to during training.

In addition, pre-service training has been introduced at training centres. Recruits will have the option to master additional specialisations, such as gunner-operator, gunner-rescuer or commander of a small tactical group.

The initial results of the updated programme in the Army have been described as positive: according to survey results, the majority of cadets rated their level of training as adequate or high.

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