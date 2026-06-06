Situation on Southern sector of front remains dynamic. Enemy has concentrated over 71,000 troops in Oleksandrivske, - Syrskyi

Active combat operations are ongoing in the Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv sectors. The enemy is increasing its troop concentrations, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces are reinforcing their positions and defensive capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

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"He served in military units and subunits carrying out combat missions in the hottest areas of the Southern Operational Zone," the statement said.

The enemy's buildup of forces

Syrskyi noted that the enemy continues to step up its efforts. In the Oleksandrivka sector alone, the Russian force numbers over 71,000 troops. The enemy has concentrated roughly the same number of troops in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors. The situation remains fluid—both Russian forces and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are engaged in active combat operations.

"I worked on the ground alongside Major General Oleg Apostol, commander of the Airborne Assault Forces Group, and the commanders of the airborne assault and assault units. We discussed the current situation, the results of the tasks carried out, and the next steps to strengthen our positions," Syrskyi added.

Supporting active operations and supplying units

The Commander-in-Chief announced his support for the commanders’ initiative to take active measures in specific areas. He also decided to provide additional technical equipment and ammunition to the units.

"The top priority during combat operations remains the protection of Ukrainian soldiers' lives," Syrskyi emphasized.

The Chief of Staff discussed current issues related to the development and deployment of unmanned systems with Major Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Force Group. The Defense Forces continue to build up their capabilities to engage the enemy, particularly at operational depth.

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