Occupation forces have carried out 64 assaults on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions since start of day, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, intense fighting has been reported: occupying forces have launched 64 assaults on Ukrainian positions. At the same time, Russian artillery continues to shell the Ukrainian border area heavily.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Throughout the day, the following towns in the Sumy region came under enemy fire: Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Korenok, Buniakine, Bachivsk, Sokhny, Neskuchne, Vovkivka, Sopych, and Prohres. An airstrike was also reported on the town of Vorozhba in the Sumy region.

The situation in the north

Two firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. In these same areas, the enemy fired on defensive lines and nearby settlements thirty times.

Read more: 224 combat engagements in one day, Pokrovsk direction under massive pressure, General Staff says

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made one attempt to break through the defenses near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk sector of the front, units of the occupying forces launched two attacks aimed at dislodging Ukrainian forces near Pishchane and Kupiansk. One of these engagements is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

The aggressor has also launched offensive operations in the Lyman sector, where four assault attempts have been recorded near the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavy, and Drobysheve. One firefight is currently ongoing there.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian units repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the village of Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one enemy offensive was recorded near the settlement of Chasiv Yar, which ended without success.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled twelve enemy attacks aimed at breaching defensive lines in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Rusynove Yar, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 21 assault operations were recorded, aimed at dislodging Ukrainian units from their positions near Toretsk, Vilne, Novy Donbas, Zapovidne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, and Udachne. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults in the areas around the settlements of Tovste, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Vorone, and Verbove. One firefight is currently ongoing.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,372,270 (+1,380 per day), 11,983 tanks, 43,397 artillery systems, 24,696 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks near Dobropillia, Vozdvizhivka, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, and Charivne. Six more battles are ongoing.

No offensive actions by Russian occupation forces were reported in the Orikhiv sector during the day.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector today, two firefights took place in the areas of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudy Island.

In the rest of the front, there were no significant changes in the operational-tactical situation, and no attempts by the enemy to advance were detected.

Ukrainian forces continue to steadily erode the combat capabilities of the invading forces, both directly on the front lines and in their rear areas.