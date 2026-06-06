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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,372,270 (+1,380 per day), 11,983 tanks, 43,397 artillery systems, 24,696 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,372,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 6, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,372,270 (+1,380) people
  • tanks – 11,983 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,696 (+12) units
  • artillery systems – 43,397 (+82) units
  • MLRS – 1,837 (+5) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,405 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,585 (+9) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 331,818 (+2,046) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,733 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 103,658 (+358) units
  • Special equipment – 4,253 (+3) units

Watch more: Defense Forces strike Russian UAV launch point in Pokrovsk – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11978) Armed Forces HQ (5226) liquidation (3075) elimination (7433)
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