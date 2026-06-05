Defense Forces strike Russian UAV launch point in Pokrovsk – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

The Defense Forces carried out a precise air strike in central Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, hitting an enemy launch point for Molniya strike UAVs and aerial reconnaissance.

This was reported by the press service of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which released footage of the combat operation, Censor.NET informs.

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Strike on occupiers’ drone launch point

The military noted that the occupiers are trying to amass forces in the city to support their offensive in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

According to available information, the enemy had set up a takeoff and launch point for Molniya-type strike UAVs at the site and also used it to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Ukrainian defenders promptly detect and destroy such facilities.

"The successful strike in central Pokrovsk significantly complicated the work of enemy unmanned units, limiting their reconnaissance and strike capabilities," the statement said.

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