Kamikaze drone flies along road and attacks enemy truck head-on: "Bitch, just hope it doesn’t hit this KAMAZ right now. Oh, f#ck, f#cking hell!". VIDEO

Ukrainian attack drones continue to effectively hunt down the occupation forces' logistics vehicles, destroying enemy equipment directly while it is on the move. Censor.NET reports that unique footage showing the destruction of another Russian military truck has been published online.

The incident took place on one of the paved roads in the frontline area. A Russian military Ural was driving along the road when it was attacked by a Ukrainian Hornet FPV drone.

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The moment of impact and the powerful explosion that followed were captured entirely by chance on a mobile phone by the driver of another vehicle, who was traveling in the opposite lane at the same time. The published footage clearly shows the moment the drone instantly hits the Ural’s cab, after which the Russian vehicle catches fire within seconds.

"Successful Hornet UAV attack on a military Ural... in such a situation, it is difficult for the driver to survive," the authors of the post wrote in a comment to the published video.

Warning! Explicit language!

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