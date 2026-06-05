Control points of ruscists in TOT and manpower concentrations of Russia hit – General Staff

On June 4 and the night of June 5, the Defense Forces struck a number of objects of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

An enemy control point in the area of Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia region) was hit, as well as a command and observation post of a unit in the area of Soledar (Donetsk region).

Enemy UAV control points in the areas of Komar and Voskresenka in the Donetsk region, as well as Konovalova and Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region, were also hit.

The Defense Forces also struck concentrations of enemy manpower in the areas of Mariupol, Shevchenko, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk region, Promin in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Zhuravliovka in the Belgorod region, Russia.

Read more: One tank was destroyed and six were damaged at "St Petersburg" oil terminal, - General Staff

Clarification of results

According to additional data analysis, an RVS-20000 oil tank and two RVS-5000 tanks were damaged on May 30, 2026, in the area of the "Feodosiia" marine oil terminal (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The results of the strike on the "Lazarevo" linear production and dispatch station (Gonino, Kirov region, Russia) on May 31, 2026, were also confirmed — two tanks were destroyed, and two more tanks and a pumping station were damaged.

Watch more: USF struck Russian "Svetlyak"- class patrol vessel in Crimea and "Pantsir-S1" air defence system in Kherson region. VIDEO