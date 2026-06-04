One tank was destroyed and six were damaged at "St Petersburg" oil terminal, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has provided further details on the damage caused to the 'Saint Petersburg' oil terminal.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"On 3 June and during the night of 4 June 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

In particular, a Project 10410 border patrol vessel (codenamed ‘Svetlyak’) was struck in the waters of the Sea of Azov. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement reads.

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An area where enemy weapons and military equipment were concentrated near Novoiehorivka (Kharkiv region) and an enemy command post in the Ocheretyne area (Donetsk region) were also struck.

In the Hrintal area (Donetsk region), an ammunition depot and fuel and lubricant depots in Simferopol (Crimea) and Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region) were attacked.

The premises of a branch of "Gefest-M" LLC – the "Elastic" gunpowder factory in the Ryazan region – were struck. A fire broke out covering an area of over 400 square metres.

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St Petersburg

"Following further analysis of the findings, it has been established that on 3 June 2026, in the vicinity of the ‘St Petersburg’ oil terminal (St Petersburg, the Russian Federation), one tank was destroyed and six tanks and two technical trestles were damaged," the statement noted.

It has also been confirmed that a warehouse measuring over 200 square metres caught fire at the "Michurinsky Progress Plant", a manufacturer of components for high-precision weapons, in the Tambov Region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Aftermath of attack on St. Petersburg Oil Terminal. SATELLITE PHOTO