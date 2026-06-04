224 combat engagements in one day, Pokrovsk direction under massive pressure, General Staff says

A total of 224 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff report on the situation at the front, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes, dropping 195 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 6,188 loitering munitions and carried out 2,216 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements have taken place, and one battle is still ongoing. The enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, and conducted 59 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, seven of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: 95 attacks in one day: fiercest front-line directions are Pokrovsk and Huliaipole – General Staff

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units eight times near Starytsia, Lyman and Odradne, and towards Izbytske, Okhrimivka and Kolodiazne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times today near Novoplatonivka and towards Kupiansk and Kivsharivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Dibrova and Ozerne, and towards Shyikivka and Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 11 attempts by the invaders to move forward near Zakitne, Kalenyky and Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made two attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlement of Fedorivka Druha and towards Yurkivka.

Read more: Third Army Corps in year: 150 km of front and 35 thousand enemy losses

The Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Horikhove, and towards Vilne, Dorozhnie, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Oleksandrivka, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 63 occupiers were killed and 14 wounded in this direction today. Three vehicles and four pieces of enemy special equipment, three ammunition depots and two enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. Four artillery systems, four vehicles, 113 personnel shelters and three enemy UAV command posts were damaged. A total of 246 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks near Sichneve, Vorone and Ternove. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: We have made progress with UAVs, but there have been no qualitative changes in how our forces are deployed, - Butusov

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 27 occupier attacks took place near the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka and Zaliznychne, and towards Pryvillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove, Krynychne, Huliaipilske and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have occurred in other directions.

Read more: Breakthrough occurred only on tactical level, not across entire front, - Butusov