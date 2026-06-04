Third Army Corps in year: 150 km of front and 35 thousand enemy losses

Over the course of a year, units of the 3rd Army Corps have killed or wounded up to 35,000 invaders, carried out more than 300,000 drone strike missions, and destroyed thousands of enemy UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Third Army Corps.

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June 4 marked one year since the Third Army Corps became the first unit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deploy in combat formation as part of the corps reform. Currently, the corps’ units hold the longest sector of responsibility in the Ukrainian army—more than 150 kilometers of the front line.

During this time, troops under the command of Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky eliminated up to 35,000 Russian occupiers, counting both those killed and wounded. The units halted the enemy’s advance in the Lyman-Borivka sector, launched an operation to disrupt its logistics up to 200 kilometers behind the front lines, and stabilized the situation on sections of the front where Ukrainian forces had previously been losing up to 70 square kilometers of territory each month.

Drones, robots, and our own air defense system

Over the course of the year, the Third Army Corps has emerged as a leader in the technological modernization of the Ukrainian military. Its units have carried out more than 300,000 strike missions using unmanned aerial vehicles and have damaged or destroyed more than 17,000 enemy drones.

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The corps has established its own "KRAKEN" unmanned systems regiment, and a separate "Aquila" air defense regiment provides protection against airborne threats.

In addition, half of all ground-based robotic systems used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are deployed in units of the Third Army Corps. The military has conducted over 18,000 missions using ground robots, delivered more than 4,500 tons of cargo, and carried out over 600 evacuations of the wounded without putting personnel at risk.

The Healthcare System and the Development of Structural Reform

At the same time, the corps has established its own medical system, which includes a hospital, a clinical blood bank, training centers, and military medical commissions. In addition, the "Angels of the Trinity" Support Service has been extended to all brigades; according to the corps, this initiative has enabled 85% of wounded soldiers to return to duty.

Today, the Third Army Corps comprises the Third Assault Brigade, the 53rd, 60th, and 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigades, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, separate regiments and battalions, as well as attached units of the Territorial Defense, the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

The command notes that logistical support and training extend not only to its own units but also to adjacent formations, including the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 120th Territorial Defense Brigade, and the 3rd Border Guard Detachment.

Over the course of a year, the Third Army Corps has evolved into one of the largest military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and has become a key example of the implementation of the corps reform, which combines unified command, modern technology, and individual accountability for results.

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