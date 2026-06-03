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FATUM operators detonate unexploded KAB in field and destroy occupiers’ camouflaged Grad MLRS. VIDEO
Soldiers of the FATUM unit of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, part of the Third Army Corps, hit enemy equipment and personnel in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, UAV operators detected and destroyed the occupiers’ camouflaged Grad multiple-launch rocket system and tank, and also eliminated a number of enemy infantrymen.
In addition, Ukrainian warriors detonated an unexploded enemy guided aerial bomb (KAB) that had earlier fallen in the middle of a field and failed to explode, and also hit a truck and a warehouse containing enemy equipment.
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