Return to Donbas Arena: Third Army Corps attacks Russians in Donetsk and Luhansk. VIDEO

On 3 June 2026, as part of an operation to strike the enemy’s rear logistics, soldiers of the Strike UAV Systems Company of the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Third Army Corps carried out successful strikes on Russian military trucks, minibuses (Gazelles), and armored vehicles in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the Third Army Corps.

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Footage of the operation

The footage from the operations shows the road to Luhansk, the railway, central Donetsk, and Donbas Arena. Third Army Corps units are expanding their strike zone and reaching the enemy in cities the occupiers considered to be deep rear areas.

Expanding fire control over enemy logistics

According to Third Army Corps Commander Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, the Third Army Corps is expanding control over enemy logistics in the eastern direction. Recently, the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade reached the Izvaryne checkpoint, more than 205 km deep into occupied territory.

"We are returning to places where we have not been since 2014. For now, this is an aerial return. But it will lead to us moving east on the ground as well," Andrii Biletskyi said on the national telethon.

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