95 attacks in one day: fiercest front-line directions are Pokrovsk and Huliaipole – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces 95 times.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Lisne, Nova Huta, Sopych, Bachivsk, Korenok, Yastrubshchyna, Semenivka, Ryzhivka, Budky, Neskuchne, and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, and Medvedivka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast came under attack.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement has taken place. The enemy carried out 37 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, five of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders tried six times to break through the defenses near Starytsia, Lyman and towards Izbytske and Kolodiazne. One battle is still ongoing at this moment.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice today near Novoplatonivka and towards the settlement of Kivsharivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops have been repelling 13 attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Dibrova and Ozerne, and towards Shyikivka and Lyman. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped eight attempts by the invaders to move forward near Zakitne, Kalenyky and Riznykivka, and towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Read more: One tank was destroyed and six were damaged at "St Petersburg" oil terminal, - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have been repelling 12 attacks near the settlements of Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka and Vilne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 25 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Horikhove, and towards Shevchenko, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried four times to advance near Sichneve. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Fiercest fighting ongoing in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces have been successfully repelling 23 enemy attacks near the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka and Zaliznychne, and towards Pryvillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Kosivtseve, Tsvitkove, Krynychne, Huliaipilske and Charivne. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped one offensive action towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: "Ilsky" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation and other Russian targets have been struck, - General Staff

"No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff stressed.