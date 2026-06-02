Fiercest fighting ongoing in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces’ positions 54 times.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 2 June, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the settlements of Ryzhivka, Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Korenok, Ulanove, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Sumy, Chernatske, Vovkivka, Sopych, Rohizne, and Yastrubshchyna were affected in the Sumy region.

In the Chernihiv region, Zarichchia was affected.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place. The enemy carried out 35 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces’ positions toward the settlement of Kupiansk today.

Read more: Battlefield sees 178 combat clashes over past day, enemy most active in Pokrovsk direction

No attacks recorded

According to the General Staff, in the South Slobozhanskyi and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Zarichne and toward Lyman. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to move forward toward the settlement of Kryva Luka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka and Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 19 times to push our soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne and Udachne, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Stepy, Ivanivka, Serhiivka and Dorozhnie. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried three times to advance near Vorone.

Read more: "Saratov" oil refinery and Russian military command posts have been struck, - General Staff

Combat actions in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks near Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our defenders once near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped one offensive action toward the Antonivka Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: Putin: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine, war "nearing its end"