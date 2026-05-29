Putin: Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine, war "nearing its end"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the war in Ukraine is allegedly "nearing its end," and that the "situation on the battlefield" supposedly gives him grounds to say so.

Russian media quoted him as saying this, Censor.NET reports.

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On Ukraine

"The conflict is nearing its end. I made this statement for a reason, but based on an analysis of the situation on the battlefield, and there our troops are advancing in all directions. Well, you can see it yourselves, every day," Putin cynically declared.

At the same time, the dictator added that certain "contacts on Ukraine" are currently being maintained, although no real negotiations are taking place. He once again claimed that Moscow was allegedly "ready for dialogue on peace," but refused to name any specific timeframe for a ceasefire or the end of hostilities, saying that doing so during an active war would be "reckless."

Read more: Putin cynically blames Ukraine for drone crash into residential building in Romania

Why Putin’s statements do not reflect reality

The Kremlin leader’s words about an "advance in all directions" are ordinary manipulation for domestic consumption. Recent months on the front have shown a significant slowdown and decline in the pace of advance by Russian occupation forces.

Analysts of the DeepState project recently recorded successful counteroffensive actions by Ukraine’s Defense Forces at the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. As a result of pinpoint strikes and counterattacks, Ukrainian defenders managed to push the enemy back and regain control of at least 46 square kilometres of territory.

Read more: Putin on war against Ukraine: It is ’just struggle’ for future of Russian children





