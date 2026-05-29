Ukraine’s Armed Forces have made gains in Oleksandrivka direction, enemy has lost at least 46 sq km – DeepState
The analytical project DeepState has confirmed information from the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces about Ukrainian military successes in the Oleksandrivka direction. The Defense Forces have liberated territory near Novoselivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The project’s analysts reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Liberation of territories
Thus, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated territory in the Dnipropetrovsk region near Novoselivka, close to the administrative border with the Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops are also conducting clearing operations against the enemy near Vorone, Sichneve, Piddubne, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Zelenyi Hai.
DeepState added that, as a result of the Defense Forces’ actions, the Russian army has lost at least 46 square kilometers of territory.
Background
- As reported earlier, in late March, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that a counteroffensive operation was ongoing in the Oleksandrivka direction, and that as of 9 March, Ukrainian troops had regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory.
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General-Cornet Leonid Stupnytskyi, which is holding the defense in the Oleksandrivka direction.
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