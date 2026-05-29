Ukraine’s Armed Forces have made gains in Oleksandrivka direction, enemy has lost at least 46 sq km – DeepState

Photo: Мапа DeepState

The analytical project DeepState has confirmed information from the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces about Ukrainian military successes in the Oleksandrivka direction. The Defense Forces have liberated territory near Novoselivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The project’s analysts reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Liberation of territories

Thus, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated territory in the Dnipropetrovsk region near Novoselivka, close to the administrative border with the Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops are also conducting clearing operations against the enemy near Vorone, Sichneve, Piddubne, Tovste, Novokhatske, and Zelenyi Hai.

DeepState added that, as a result of the Defense Forces’ actions, the Russian army has lost at least 46 square kilometers of territory.

Read more: Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad–Kostiantynivka: DeepState on situation at front and Russian pressure on urban area

Background

As reported earlier, in late March, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that a counteroffensive operation was ongoing in the Oleksandrivka direction, and that as of 9 March, Ukrainian troops had regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General-Cornet Leonid Stupnytskyi, which is holding the defense in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Read more: Ukraine freed 400 sq. km after Starlink shutdown to Russians, - Bloomberg