Putin cynically blames Ukraine for drone crash into residential building in Romania
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tried to absolve Russia of responsibility for another incident involving a violation of NATO airspace. He claimed that a "Ukrainian drone" had crashed into a residential building in Romania.
He said this to Russian media, Censor.NET reports.
What does the dictator say?
Putin began making excuses, saying that without an examination of the debris, allegedly "no one can determine the origin of the UAV," but immediately blamed Kyiv.
According to his version, Ukrainian drones allegedly regularly enter other countries, while the world’s first reaction is always that "the Russians are striking." The Kremlin leader suggested conducting an "objective investigation" if Russia is handed over the debris.
"We know that Ukrainian drones have flown into Finland as well. And Ukrainian drones have flown somewhere into the Baltic countries. The first reaction was exactly the same as now in Romania. Oh no, disaster. The Russians are coming, the Russians are striking. Then, after a short time, it turned out that this had nothing to do with Russian aircraft. These were drones of Ukrainian origin. They had veered off course," Putin claimed.
Earlier, Romanian President Nicușor Dan said that the drone that attacked the residential building was a Russian Geran drone:
"We know its trajectory, we know where it flew through Ukraine, and we know where it entered Romania. It was part of a swarm of 43 Russian drones, only one of which reached Romanian territory... When the drones were passing through Ukrainian territory, some of them were shot down, and one, likely hit over the city of Reni, changed course and approached Galati."
Dan added that responsibility for the incident lies with Russia.
Background
- On the night of 29 May, a drone crashed into an apartment building and detonated in the Romanian border city of Galati. Two people were injured.
- NATO condemned "Russian recklessness."
- European Commission President said that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia.
- Romanian President Dan explained why the military did not shoot down the drone.
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