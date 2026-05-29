Romania is closing Russian Consulate General in Constanța: Russian consul has been declared persona non grata

Romanian President Nicușor Dan has declared the Russian consul in Constanța persona non grata, the consulate will be closed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Digi24.

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Details

"Last night, a serious incident occurred in which two Romanian citizens were injured. All responsibility for this incident lies with russia—a country that has been waging an aggressive war against Ukraine for over four years.

In light of this situation, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Constanța has been declared persona non grata, and the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Constanța will be closed," he said.

Read more: France to summon Russian ambassador after Russian drone hits house in Romania

What led up to this?

On the night of 29 May, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness".

The President of the European Commission announced that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Romanian President Dan explained why the military did not shoot down the drone.

Read more: Russian drone strike on Romania is reckless invasion, - Whitaker