Romanian President Dan explained why military did not shoot down Russian drone: Conditions for destroying it were not met

Romanian President Nicușor Dan explained why the country’s armed forces did not shoot down the Russian drone that crashed into a house.

He made this statement on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Today I convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss the consequences of the most serious incident to have occurred on our national territory since the start of the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We will take proportionate measures against the Russian Federation," he said.

According to Dan, "the unprecedented nature of the event requires a firm, coordinated, and proportionate response—at the national, alliance, and international levels."

"I state with full determination that the Russian Federation bears full responsibility for this incident. What happened today in Galați is a direct consequence of the war of aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, Moscow’s irresponsible and indiscriminate use of these weapons systems in close proximity to NATO borders, as well as its systematic disregard for international law. There is no doubt as to who is responsible for and the cause of this aggression," the Romanian leader emphasized.

Read more: Von der Leyen on crash of Russian drone in Romania: Another line has been crossed. We are preparing package of sanctions

At the same time, Dan noted that the country’s Armed Forces acted in accordance with established procedures for such situations, having received a clear order to shoot down the drone as soon as conditions allowed for such an operation to be carried out without risking civilian casualties or infrastructure damage.

"After army radars detected the drone as it entered national airspace, two Romanian Air Force F-16s and an IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter tracked it within national airspace. The decision not to attack the target was made because the conditions that would have allowed for its destruction without a significant threat to civilian safety were not met," the president explained.

Romania has informed all NATO and EU allies of the incident, and communication with allied military structures is ongoing in real time.

Read more: Rutte spoke with Romanian leader after fall of "Shahed": NATO will defend every inch of territory

What led up to this?

On the night of 29 May, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness".

Read more: Ukraine offers Romania to jointly strengthen protection against drones