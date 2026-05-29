Ukraine offers Romania to jointly strengthen protection against drones

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that Kyiv is ready to cooperate closely with Romania following the incident involving a Russian drone in Galați.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by the foreign minister in Kharkiv.

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According to him, such incidents demonstrate that Russian aggression extends beyond Ukraine’s borders and poses a direct threat to the entire Black Sea region and Europe.

"The intrusion of a Russian drone into Romania's airspace and its explosion in a residential area of Galați have once again demonstrated that Russian aggression poses a real threat to the Black Sea region and all of Europe," Sibiga said.

Strengthening air defense as a shared priority

The minister emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense is not only a domestic priority but also a factor in the security of neighboring countries.

Read more: Von der Leyen on crash of Russian drone in Romania: Another line has been crossed. We are preparing package of sanctions

"Strengthening Ukraine's air defense is a strategic priority not only for protecting Ukraine, but also for reducing risks to its neighbors," he emphasized.

A call to increase pressure on Russia

Separately, Sibiga called on international partners to impose tougher sanctions and step up support for Ukraine as a key tool for stabilizing the region.

"Strengthening support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on the aggressor, in particular by imposing tougher sanctions, remain extremely important for restoring peace and security in the region," the foreign minister said.

According to the minister, Ukraine is ready to coordinate efforts with Bucharest to establish a more effective system for countering drone threats in border areas and, more broadly, on NATO’s eastern flank.

On the night of May 29, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness."

Read more: Incident involving Russian drone could trigger Article 4 of NATO Treaty, - Romanian Foreign Ministry