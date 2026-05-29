Von der Leyen on crash of Russian drone in Romania: Another line has been crossed. We are preparing package of sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has commented on the crash of a Russian drone into a house in Romania.

She reported this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line. A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians. On EU territory.

We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people.

As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our Eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia. We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions," she noted.

Read more: Russian drone crashes into residential building in Romania: casualties reported

What led up to this?

On the night of 29 May, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness".

Read more: NATO on fall of Russian drone on house in Romania: "We condemn recklessness of Russian Federation"