Von der Leyen on crash of Russian drone in Romania: Another line has been crossed. We are preparing package of sanctions
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has commented on the crash of a Russian drone into a house in Romania.
She reported this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line. A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians. On EU territory.
We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people.
As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence, especially on our Eastern border, we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia. We are preparing a 21st package of sanctions," she noted.
What led up to this?
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