Russian drone crashes into residential building in Romania: casualties reported

On the night of 29 May, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Romanian Ministry of Defence.

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"On the night of 28–29 May, the Russian Federation resumed UAV strikes on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, in the area of the river border with Romania. The drone entered Romanian airspace, tracked by radar in the southern part of the city of Galați, and crashed into the roof of a block of flats, causing a fire," the report states.

Confirmation of the incident

Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations has also officially confirmed reports of two residents of the building in Galați being injured after the drone struck. Seventy residents were evacuated.

The statement noted that following the drone strike, an explosion and fire occurred in a flat on the 10th floor. Experts determined that the drone’s entire explosive payload had detonated.

The Romanian Emergency Response Service (ISU) confirmed the drone incident in Galați:

"Recently, a drone crashed into a residential building in Galați. The impact caused an explosion and a fire broke out in a flat on the 10th floor. ISU Galati personnel and equipment arrived at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the incident and secure the area, with the support of other Ministry of Internal Affairs units and specialised SRI teams. Two people who were in the flat where the fire broke out evacuated themselves. No casualties have been reported so far," reads the Facebook post.

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New details

It later emerged that on the night of 29 May, Ministry of Defence radars detected drones moving near Romanian airspace. Two F-16 aircraft, on combat duty as part of the Air Police, took off at 01:19 from the 86th Air Base in Fetești, supported by a Romanian Air Force IAR 330 SOCAT helicopter. The pilots were authorised to engage targets for the entire duration of the alert.

The National Military Command Centre (Core) informed the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the need to take measures to alert the public. In this context, RO-Alert notifications were sent to the counties of Tulcea, Galați and Brăila.

"The situation is changing rapidly, and we will provide official information and data as soon as it becomes available," the agency added.

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