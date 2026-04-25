Russian ambassador was summoned to Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following crash of drone near Galați
On Saturday, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Cioiu summoned the Russian ambassador in Bucharest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the crash of a Russian drone used to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure last night in the Galati region
This is reported by Agerpres, according to Censor.NET.
The Russian Federation's irresponsible actions
"The Russian Federation has violated Romania's airspace sovereignty with yet another series of irresponsible actions that could have endangered public safety," according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign Ministry also stressed that the incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, is "an irresponsible and provocative act that violates the fundamental principles of international law."
"For more than four years, Russia has been waging an illegal war against Ukraine. This is not only a brutal imperialist act of aggression against a sovereign neighbor, but also a violation of regional and global peace and security," the Foreign Ministry added.
What led up to
- Earlier reports indicated that in the Romanian city of Galați, authorities urgently evacuated local residents from the danger zone after a drone carrying explosives crashed.
- During a nighttime attack by Russian drones on southern Ukraine, Romania was forced to scramble British Royal Air Force fighter jets as part of a NATO mission to patrol the airspace.
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