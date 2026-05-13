Zelenskyy offers Romanian President Dan cooperation under Drone Deal format

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered Romania cooperation in the special Drone Deal format. The head of state made the proposal during a meeting with Romanian President Nicușor Dan.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Cooperation proposal

"I offered Mr President cooperation in the special Drone Deal format. We agreed that our teams will work through all the details," the president said.

In addition, the parties discussed Ukraine’s EU integration process.

"We expect to move as quickly as possible to the opening of negotiating clusters, and Romania’s support on this issue is important to us. We also discussed the implementation of agreements in various areas reached during my visit to Bucharest in March," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine values Romania’s solidarity and its readiness to work together for the security of the region, the strengthening of Europe and the advancement of a just peace.

Zelenskyy also thanked Dan for the invitation to the Bucharest Nine summit and stressed the importance of technological cooperation with partners.

Read more: Wreckage of third drone in two days has been found in Romania

Zelenskyy’s visit to Romania

As a reminder, on 13 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Romania together with the First Lady.

Read more: Ukraine and Lithuania sign cooperation agreement in Drone Deal format, Zelenskyy says