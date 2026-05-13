Zelenskyy has arrived in Romania: We will expand the scope of Drone Deals. VIDEO
Drone Industry
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has arrived in Romania with the First Lady.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.
Summit of the "Bucharest Nine"
Zelenskyy notes that the "Bucharest Nine" summit is taking place here today, with the participation of Northern European countries.
"Important meetings are planned on the sidelines of the summit. We all need joint decisions and joint efforts to ensure greater security for everyone. We will mobilise additional resources for our defence and expand the scope of the Drone Deals," Zelenskyy noted.
He also clarified that Olena Zelenska will meet with the First Lady of Romania and take part in the signing of memoranda on the accession of Romanian universities to the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies.
What led up to this?
As reported, the "Bucharest Nine" summit has begun in Romania, where Zelenskyy is also expected.
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