ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11517 visitors online
News Photo Drone attack on Kryvyi Rih
3 350 25

Cynical attack with no military purpose, Zelenskyy says of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, calling the attack cynical and devoid of any military purpose.

The President wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"A cynical Russian drone strike, devoid of any military purpose, on an ordinary residential building in Kryvyi Rih," Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 80 times during day: five injured

Victims of the attack

  • As of now, two elderly people are known to have been killed.
  • Their nine-month-old granddaughter is in hospital with severe injuries. Our doctors are doing everything possible to save her life.

"Only strong joint pressure and the strengthening of Ukraine, including the reinforcement of our air defense, can force the aggressor into diplomacy for the sake of a reliable peace and an end to the killings," the President stressed.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: casualties, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

"Only strong joint pressure and the strengthening of Ukraine, in particular the reinforcement of our air defence, can force the aggressor to resort to diplomacy for the sake of a lasting peace and an end to the killings," the President emphasised.

The attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 May
The attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 May
The attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 May

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9591) Kryvyi Rih (534) Dnipropetrovsk region (1557) Kryvorizkyy district (325)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 