Cynical attack with no military purpose, Zelenskyy says of Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, calling the attack cynical and devoid of any military purpose.
The President wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"A cynical Russian drone strike, devoid of any military purpose, on an ordinary residential building in Kryvyi Rih," Zelenskyy wrote.
Victims of the attack
- As of now, two elderly people are known to have been killed.
- Their nine-month-old granddaughter is in hospital with severe injuries. Our doctors are doing everything possible to save her life.
"Only strong joint pressure and the strengthening of Ukraine, including the reinforcement of our air defense, can force the aggressor into diplomacy for the sake of a reliable peace and an end to the killings," the President stressed.
"Only strong joint pressure and the strengthening of Ukraine, in particular the reinforcement of our air defence, can force the aggressor to resort to diplomacy for the sake of a lasting peace and an end to the killings," the President emphasised.
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