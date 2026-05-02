Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: casualties, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

On the evening of 1 May and during the night of 2 May, the enemy shelled Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, the Nikopol district and Kryvyi Rih. Three people were injured, and homes and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy attacked four districts of the region nearly 20 times with drones and artillery," the report states.

Nikopol district

A 69-year-old man was injured in Nikopol as a result of the evening attacks.

The occupiers struck the district centre, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk and Pokrovsk rural communities, with drones and artillery.

Eleven private homes, four farm buildings, a shed, a business and infrastructure were damaged.

Yesterday’s strikes also damaged two private homes, a farm building, a gas pipeline, an administrative building, infrastructure and a business.

Synelnykivskyi District

Fires broke out in Synelnykove following a UAV attack. Two garages and a car were damaged.

Pavlohrad District

The Russians launched a UAV strike on Pavlohrad. Three people were injured: two women aged 24 and 68, and an 18-year-old man.

A fire broke out. A high-rise building and 11 cars were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy also struck Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. Infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: four wounded. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack



















