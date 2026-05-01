Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: four wounded. PHOTO
Throughout the day on 1 May, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times using drones and artillery, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovke came under attack.
A medical facility, shops, apartment blocks, private houses and cars were damaged.
As a result of the attacks, two women aged 43 and 50 were hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. A 50-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.
Kryvyi Rih district
The Russians also struck the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih region. A farm building there was destroyed.
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