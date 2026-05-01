Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: four wounded. PHOTO

Throughout the day on 1 May, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times using drones and artillery, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovke came under attack.

A medical facility, shops, apartment blocks, private houses and cars were damaged.

As a result of the attacks, two women aged 43 and 50 were hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. A 50-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 50 times: two killed, 11 more injured

Kryvyi Rih district

The Russians also struck the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih region. A farm building there was destroyed.

Read more: Stepmother who beat child to death is to stand trial in Nikopol