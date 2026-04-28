Stepmother who beat child to death is to stand trial in Nikopol

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a pre-trial investigation has been completed into a case of child abuse that led to a tragedy.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Office of the Prosecutor General. The indictment against the woman has already been submitted to the court.

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According to the investigation, a woman from Nikopol systematically abused her 10-year-old stepdaughter. The injuries sustained by the child ultimately led to her death. The incident caused a significant public outcry due to the severity and prolonged nature of the abuse.

The circumstances of the tragedy and the experts' conclusions

The incident occurred on February 19. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was unconscious. Doctors diagnosed a traumatic brain injury, an intracranial hematoma, and a brain coma. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the child died a few hours later.

The defendant claimed that she had struck the child only once. However, the results of the forensic medical examination contradicted this claim. Experts determined that the child had been beaten repeatedly over the course of several days. In addition, the child had previously suffered broken ribs and internal injuries.

The investigation concluded that this constituted systematic torture.

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Charge and the prosecution's position

The woman’s actions have been charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including intentional grievous bodily injury resulting in death, as well as torture. She is currently being held in custody without the possibility of bail.

According to him, the child’s father was unaware of the abuse, as he spent most of his time at work. Following the tragedy, the other children in the family were taken into the care of social services.

"Protecting children's rights is one of my personal priorities. We are seeing facts that are difficult to accept as reality. But we will speak openly about them. Because every adult must understand: violence against children is unacceptable. The punishment will be the maximum possible," the Attorney General emphasized.