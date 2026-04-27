Enemy attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery: man killed

On 27 April, Russian forces carried out about 20 attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"One person was killed. The enemy attacked Nikopol district nearly 20 times with drones and artillery," the statement said.

The following came under attack:

Nikopol,

Chervonohryhorivka,

Marhanets and

Myrove communities.

Apartment blocks and private houses were damaged.

Read more: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, fires in region

Casualties

Unfortunately, a 68-year-old man was killed. Condolences to his family.

Read more: Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: one injured, fires and destruction