Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 80 times during day: five injured
Throughout Thursday, May 7, Russian invaders attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 80 times. Five people were injured, and damage to infrastructure was reported.
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Strikes on the regional center
In Dnipro, enemy attacks damaged a business, cultural institutions and cars. The enemy also struck the Solone community in Dnipro district. An agricultural enterprise was damaged.
Attacks on the Nikopol district
The Russians also struck Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Myrove communities. A business, infrastructure, a shop, cars, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.
Five people were injured. A 45-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, while the other victims will receive outpatient treatment.
Strikes on the Kryvyi Rih district
In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Apostolove and Zelenodolsk communities. Infrastructure was damaged.
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