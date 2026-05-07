Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 80 times during day: five injured

Throughout Thursday, May 7, Russian invaders attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 80 times. Five people were injured, and damage to infrastructure was reported.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Strikes on the regional center

In Dnipro, enemy attacks damaged a business, cultural institutions and cars. The enemy also struck the Solone community in Dnipro district. An agricultural enterprise was damaged.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 50 times: five injured. 13-year-old boy injured yesterday in serious condition

Attacks on the Nikopol district

The Russians also struck Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Myrove communities. A business, infrastructure, a shop, cars, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

Five people were injured. A 45-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, while the other victims will receive outpatient treatment.

Strikes on the Kryvyi Rih district

In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Apostolove and Zelenodolsk communities. Infrastructure was damaged.

Read more: Enemy attacked high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih with drones: fire has been extinguished, five people injured, including two children. PHOTOS