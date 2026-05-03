Enemy attacked high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih with drones: fire has been extinguished, five people injured, including two children. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 3 May 2026, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region using strike drones.

This was reported bythe head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

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What are the consequences?

According to him, a hit on a multi-storey building has been recorded.

Rescue workers have now begun an emergency rescue operation and are extinguishing the fire.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: two killed, 11 more injured

Updated information

Subsequently, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported that a fire had broken out on the 6th floor of the high-rise building as a result of the enemy attack.

Details of the casualties are being clarified.

According to the Regional Military Administration, firefighters have already brought the fire in the high-rise building under control, which was caused by the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that five people had been injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, including two children.

It is noted that two boys, aged 1 and 4, suffered from smoke inhalation. One child has been hospitalised. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Two women, aged 39 and 62, and a 58-year-old man were also injured. They received treatment at the scene and declined hospitalisation.