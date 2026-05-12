Russian drone hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih: two killed, four wounded, including infant (updated)

On the evening of 12 May, Russians hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a drone. Fatalities and injuries have been reported.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A residential building has been hit. There are dead and wounded," Vilkul said.

A rescue operation has reportedly begun.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: casualties, fires and destruction. PHOTOS

Update

Later, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported: "Two people have been killed. A fire broke out. The consequences are being clarified."

Update

"A Shahed scored a direct hit on a residential building.

Unfortunately, two people were killed: a 43-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.

A nine-month-old girl suffered a severe leg injury. She has already been evacuated to hospital by ambulance and is receiving all necessary assistance.

The fire has already been extinguished, and efforts to clear up the aftermath are underway," Vilkul added at 8:22 a.m.

Update

Later, Hanzha updated the information on the wounded: four people were injured in the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A nine-month-old girl has been hospitalized. She is in intensive care in serious condition.

A 23-year-old woman is also in hospital. She is in moderate condition.

Women aged 45 and 74 will be treated as outpatients.

A 65-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were killed. Condolences to their families.