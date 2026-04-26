Wreckage of third drone in two days has been found in Romania
On Sunday, April 26, new fragments of a drone were found in Tulcea County, Romania.
This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The Ministry of National Defense has received a report that fragments of a drone were found between the towns of Lunca and Vekeren in Tulcea County," the statement said.
It is noted that the site is being guarded by personnel from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A joint team of experts from the Ministry of National Defense and the Romanian Intelligence Service has also been dispatched to the scene to conduct a forensic investigation.
What led up to
- Earlier reports indicated that in the Romanian city of Galați, authorities urgently evacuated local residents from the danger zone after a drone carrying explosives crashed.
- During a nighttime attack by Russian drones on southern Ukraine, Romania was forced to scramble British Royal Air Force fighter jets as part of a NATO mission to patrol the airspace.
- On Saturday, the Russian ambassador in Bucharest was summoned to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a Russian drone crashed last night in the Galati area
- It was later reported that the wreckage of another drone had been found in Romania.
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