Wreckage of third drone in two days has been found in Romania

On Sunday, April 26, new fragments of a drone were found in Tulcea County, Romania.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The Ministry of National Defense has received a report that fragments of a drone were found between the towns of Lunca and Vekeren in Tulcea County," the statement said.

It is noted that the site is being guarded by personnel from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. A joint team of experts from the Ministry of National Defense and the Romanian Intelligence Service has also been dispatched to the scene to conduct a forensic investigation.

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