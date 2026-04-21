Suspect from "Monaco Battalion" has been extradited to Ukraine in connection with case involving extortion of $1 million, - prosecutor’s office

At the request of the Pecherskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, Romanian law enforcement authorities have extradited a suspect accused of extorting money from the victim by threatening him and his family members with violence (Article 189, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

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Case details

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect, along with two accomplices, extorted a non-existent debt of $1 million, or the equivalent of 15 Bitcoin, from a foreign national.

One of the accomplices was arrested in January 2022 while receiving a portion of the money; the other two have been placed on the wanted list.

Read more: Flaws in NABU’s request for extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman were corrected and it has already been sent to Israel – Office of Prosecutor General

He has been wanted since October 2022

This man had been on the international wanted list since October 2022.

At that time, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered that he be held in custody as a preventive measure.

Subsequently, in November 2025, the suspect was arrested in Romania and handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement authorities in April of this year.

Read more: Two Ukrainians in Romania face up to 10 years in prison in connection with case involving ’explosive’ parcels

It should be noted that the suspect appeared in a report by journalist Mykhailo Tkach titled "The Monaco Battalion" as one of the Ukrainians who were vacationing in Courchevel during the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.