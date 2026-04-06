Two Ukrainians in Romania face up to 10 years in prison in connection with case involving ’explosive’ parcels
In Romania, charges have been formally filed against two Ukrainian citizens in connection with the case involving the so-called "explosive" packages.
This was reported by Balkan Insight, as cited by Censor.NET.
What is known about the charges
According to the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in October the suspects handed over two packages to be shipped via "Nova Poshta." Investigators believe these actions could have posed a security threat.
"There was a real risk that a fire could have broken out at the site and posed a threat to national security—given that the facility is located on the first floor of a seven-story residential building in a central, densely populated area of Bucharest," investigators note.
Arrest and possible punishment
The suspects have been in custody since October 2025. They were arrested in cooperation with Polish law enforcement authorities, who simultaneously detained six other individuals in connection with the same case.
If found guilty, the Ukrainians face up to 10 years in prison. Meanwhile, a trial began in Germany in mid-March involving other Ukrainian citizens who may have been planning routes for similar shipments at the request of Russian intelligence agencies.
- It was previously reported that a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained in Kraków, Poland, after threatening local bloggers with a knife during an Easter fair.
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