Ukraine and Lithuania sign cooperation agreement in Drone Deal format, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in Bucharest. During the meeting, the leaders signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defense expertise and the defense industry in the Drone Deal format.

This was reported by the presidential press service, Censor.NET informs.

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What does the agreement provide for?

The agreement is expected to strengthen both countries in defense. It is based on the principle of reciprocity: Ukraine supports partners who provide real and tangible support for its defense.

"This document opens up new opportunities for co-production of defense products, technology transfers, and joint production by Ukrainian and Lithuanian companies," the statement said.

Ukraine and Lithuania will develop defense-industrial and technological cooperation, including in air and missile defense and unmanned systems. This also includes the prospect of localizing production in Lithuania of long-range strike, maritime, interceptor and bomber drones as soon as possible.

Read more: Ukraine and US move closer to landmark Drone Deal – CBS News

Ukraine ready to share experience

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine was ready to share its experience in building an air defense system, countering UAVs and using drones.

"A Ukrainian military expert team will work in Lithuania to create the necessary security capabilities, primarily to protect against modern threats and strengthen the security of both states and the entire region," the president said.

Other topics of the meeting

In addition, the leaders discussed potential threats from Belarus.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine’s path toward full membership in the European Union, in particular, the opening of all negotiating clusters as soon as possible.

The president stressed that Ukraine also expects significant results during Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has arrived in Romania: We will expand the scope of Drone Deals. VIDEO