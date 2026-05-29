NATO on fall of Russian drone on house in Romania: "We condemn recklessness of Russian Federation"

NATO has commented on the drone strike in Romania.

This was stated by Alliance spokesperson Allison Hart on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

She noted that NATO Special Representative Rutte is in contact with the Romanian authorities.

"We condemn Russia's recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defenses against all threats, including drones," she added.

Read more: Russian drone crashes into residential building in Romania: casualties reported

What happened before?

On the night of May 29, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.

Read more: Disputes continue within NATO over format of aid to Ukraine