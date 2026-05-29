NATO on fall of Russian drone on house in Romania: "We condemn recklessness of Russian Federation"
NATO has commented on the drone strike in Romania.
This was stated by Alliance spokesperson Allison Hart on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Details
She noted that NATO Special Representative Rutte is in contact with the Romanian authorities.
"We condemn Russia's recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defenses against all threats, including drones," she added.
What happened before?
- On the night of May 29, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password