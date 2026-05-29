Incident involving Russian drone could trigger Article 4 of NATO Treaty, - Romanian Foreign Ministry

The crash of a Russian drone onto a house in Galați could trigger consultations among NATO allies under Article 4.

According to Censor.NET, citing Digi 24, this was stated by Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu.

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"Last night’s incident falls into the category of incidents that justify the use of such instruments (activation of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty – ed.). This refers to consultations between allied states at a time when one of them considers that there is a threat to its security. It is clear that the invocation of Article 4 is a joint decision. This is part of the discussions regarding the options we have at this moment," she noted.

When asked whether a National Security Council meeting would be convened regarding this drone incident, and whether she had spoken to President Nicușor Dan about such a meeting, Țoiu replied that discussions were ongoing.

"The President is expected to make the necessary announcements later today. It is the President’s prerogative to convene the National Security Council (CSAT) and, accordingly, to inform the general public about this. Both the Minister of Defence and I are in constant contact with the President, the Prime Minister and our allies. The NATO Secretary General has also received all this information," said Țoiu.

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She also stated that the Russian ambassador to Romania was summoned on Thursday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "as Romania’s response to statements made by the Russian Federation regarding missions present on Ukrainian territory".

In response to a question about whether the Russian ambassador would be summoned on Friday following this drone incident, Țoiu replied: "We will return to this issue later today with responses at the diplomatic level."

What led up to this?

On the night of 29 May, in the Romanian border town of Galați, a drone crashed into a high-rise building and exploded. Two people were injured.

NATO condemned "Russian recklessness".

Read more: Russian drone crashes into residential building in Romania: casualties reported