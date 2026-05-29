Rutte spoke with Romanian leader after fall of "Shahed": NATO will defend every inch of territory

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with Romanian President Nicușor Dan after a Russian UAV struck a residential building in the country.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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"I assured him of NATO's unwavering solidarity with Romania and expressed my condolences to those affected by this incident. I reaffirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of its allies' territory. We will continue to strengthen our readiness to deter and defend against any threat, including drone threats," the Alliance's Secretary General said.

Rutte emphasized that Russia's reckless behavior poses a danger to everyone.

"They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine, and last night proved once again that the consequences of this unlawful war of aggression know no bounds."

"Russia's war must end, as must its disregard for civilian safety. As for us, we will continue to strengthen our deterrence and defense at home and continue to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," he concluded.

Read more: Incident involving Russian drone could trigger Article 4 of NATO Treaty, - Romanian Foreign Ministry

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